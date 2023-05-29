Calls for stronger air defenses, Ukraine says to repel Russian attack using booby-trapped drones and cruise missiles | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

The Ukrainian military confirmed that it had repelled a Russian attack on several parts of the country that used long-range cruise missiles and dozens of drones, saying it had targeted military installations and critical infrastructure.

On Monday, May 29, the Ukrainian air force said it shot down 29 of 35 drones and 37 of 40 cruise missiles launched overnight by Russia.

Military authorities in Kiev reported that Russian forces used swarms of booby-trapped Shahid drones, as well as cruise missiles launched by strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea.

“The attack on the capital came from different directions. Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than 40 air targets,” the government added in a statement.

Sirens were sounded after the airstrike on Ukraine just after midnight on Monday and continued until 5 a.m.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Russian attacks on cities must be stopped by strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, including F-16s.

no loss

Officials said there were no major damage or casualties in Kiev, while it was Russia’s 15th airstrike on the city since early May and the second consecutive nighttime strike of the same intensity.

“Another difficult night for the capital,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram message.

Russian authorities, on the other hand, have so far not commented on the attacks.

Ukrainian authorities announced on Monday that they had responded to the largest drone attack on Kiev since the war began, with most of the drones crashing into the skies over the capital as it prepared to celebrate the Anniversary of the founding of the city.

Ukraine reveals reasons for escalation of ‘drone war’ with Russia usage of.

attack each other

Elsewhere in eastern Ukraine there has been an exchange of attacks between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

The commander of Ukraine’s Tavria operation, Alexander Tarnavsky, said that the operation included the regions of Kherson, Zaporozhye, Avdiyivka and Malinka, and that the Ukrainian army was targeting the whole of Russia army.

In Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, the governor of the Ukrainian region reported that Russia had targeted areas controlled by Ukrainian troops, killing one civilian and wounding others.

On the one hand, the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces launched three missile attacks on military and civilian sites, in addition to 13 attacks on the city of Kramatorsk in the east of the country.

On the other hand, pro-Russian authorities said that Ukraine’s bombing targets were civilian areas and residential buildings in Donetsk.

Attacks in Russia

In Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, authorities announced that they had stopped some drones attempting to approach an oil facility, confirming that the facility’s infrastructure had not been damaged, according to Russian authorities, where the refinery suffered similar damage this month. The attack resulted in no casualties.

In the subsequent developments, the Russian media stated that several villages in the Belgorod region on the border were bombed by Ukrainians.

In this regard, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod state said that the state is experiencing a real war, and he called for the annexation of Kharkiv to stop the Ukrainian bombing.

He added that five Ukrainian reconnaissance groups had infiltrated the state since the start of the war, saying “we live in the conditions of a real war.”

Last Monday, in an infiltration accompanied by shelling and drone fire, the Belgorod region saw Ukraine’s largest armed incursion since the conflict began in February 2022.

Russian territory has also been the target of a series of drone strikes in recent weeks. It comes as Kiev is talking about preparing a counterattack aimed at retaking Russian-held territories, including Crimea.