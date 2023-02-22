The Madrid group camels will go up this Friday, February 24, to the stage of the Azkena room to download the songs of “Stylebook”.

camels continues with the tour to present his third album “Stylebook” published in 2022 by the Limbo Starr imprint. A work that, as they explain, they have been able to pamper more and that, somehow, is just that, their style manual and their guide for Camellos to be what it is today. Its eleven songs were recorded at La Mina Studios in Seville, with Raúl Pérez (producer of albums for Novedades Carminha, Pony Bravo, Niño de Elche…) at the technical controls and artistic production.

The quartet have become one of the state revelations of guitar bands, including more nuances to their proposal with respect to their previous works: “This album has more layers in the songs than the other two, without a doubt. We have been able to add percussion , plus keyboards, twelve-string guitars”.

You can enjoy his live show, with songs from his new album and a selection of his previous ones, on Friday, February 24, starting at 9:30 p.m. in the Azkena room in the Biscayan capital (tickets available here).

NEXT DATES:

24.02 Bilbao. Last

25.02 Altafurra (Tarragona)

17.03 Valladolid. one hundred zero

18.03 Vigo. . . . The Molotov cocktail

07.04 Málaga. ZZ Pub

05.05 Madrid. La Paqui (San Isidro)

13.05 Santa Maria Port. Monkey Weekend

21.05 Madrid. Tomavistas Festival

27.08 Torremolinos (Malaga). Cinnamon Party

30.09 Oviedo. Anniversary The Wild

01.10 They falland (Navarre). Seasons