LONDON Charles III and faith. How will the new king behave? The debate is open, because the British monarch has also theoretically inherited the role of “Supreme” head of the Church of England and “Defender of the Faith”. The latter appointment has been in force across the Channel since the 16th century Papa Leone X granted this privilege, then Catholic, to King Henry VIII. Then, with his schism, he made it his name in the name of the Anglican Church of England.