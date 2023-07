Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina shut down its roller coaster on Friday, June 30, after discovering a crack in a supporting steel pillar. This was reported by park officials, who have left only the rest of the water games open. The Carowinds roller coaster, called “Fury 325”, is almost 100 meters high.

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 11:19 am

