Commemorating the Mexican Revolution: November 20 in Mexico

November 20 is a celebration date in Mexico, as it marks the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. The commemoration involves parades in all cities of the country, with the participation of students and government employees. The Mexican Revolution was an armed conflict that began in 1910, as a consequence of popular discontent towards the 31-year dictatorship of Porfirio Diaz, and that would lead to a civil war that would radically transform the political and social structures of the country. The revolution began with the uprising led by Francisco I. Madero, who opposed the re-election of General Diaz to the presidency, and culminated in 1920, almost a decade later. The Revolution brought about significant changes to Mexico, including the resignation of Porfirio Diaz, promulgation of a new constitution in 1917, nationalization of soil and subsoil, agrarian reform, and many more. The main characters of the Mexican Revolution include Porfirio Diaz, Francisco I. Madero, Francisco Villa (Pancho Villa), and Emiliano Zapata. To celebrate the significance of this day, according to the Federal Labor Law, November 20 is a mandatory national day of rest, with double wages being paid to those who work on this day.

