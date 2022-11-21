Sharm el-Sheikh – Alessandro ModianoSpecial Envoy for the climate, led the Italian delegation to Cop27.

How does the Italian government assess the outcome of the Sharm el-Sheikh Conference?

“We are happy that an agreement on Loss and damage has been obtained. It was important to us that it be destined for the most vulnerable countries. And the principle has passed that the audience of donors can be widened, not only to other nations but also to philanthropic organizations and to multilateral development banks”.