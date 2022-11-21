Home World Cop27, the Italian special envoy Modiano: “Evil on mitigation. Italy in full harmony with the EU”
World

Cop27, the Italian special envoy Modiano: “Evil on mitigation. Italy in full harmony with the EU”

by admin
Cop27, the Italian special envoy Modiano: “Evil on mitigation. Italy in full harmony with the EU”

Sharm el-Sheikh – Alessandro ModianoSpecial Envoy for the climate, led the Italian delegation to Cop27.

How does the Italian government assess the outcome of the Sharm el-Sheikh Conference?
“We are happy that an agreement on Loss and damage has been obtained. It was important to us that it be destined for the most vulnerable countries. And the principle has passed that the audience of donors can be widened, not only to other nations but also to philanthropic organizations and to multilateral development banks”.

See also  The withdrawal from Kherson is a signal to negotiate, but Putin prepares Plan B

You may also like

Chen Wenqing stated that “politics and law belong...

There will be heavy fog in Shandong, Henan,...

Iran, protest without veil: stop the actresses Ghaziani...

Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Saddened...

Ukraine – Russia: today’s war news 21 November....

Jill wishes her husband Joe Biden: “There is...

Kazakhstan Russian Roulette

Hebe de Bonafini, activist among the founders of...

Argentina, is dead Hebe de Bonafini: leader of...

Cop27, China’s turning point: on methane and coal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy