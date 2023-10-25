Home » Costa Rican Prosecutor’s Office Investigates $6.1 Million Bank Robbery at National Bank
by admin
San José – The Costa Rican Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into what has now been confirmed as the largest bank robbery in the country’s history. The National Bank, the largest financial institution, has reported the theft of $6.1 million from its vaults.

Jaime Murillo, the interim manager of the state-owned bank, notified the authorities that the theft is believed to have taken place in August or even earlier, but it was only discovered on October 3. As the investigation gets underway, five officials of the bank have been suspended with pay.

The bank has identified two area supervisors, a technician, a custodian, and an accountant from the Cash Administration Area as the individuals allegedly responsible for the theft. This department is responsible for the secure storage and handling of banknotes and coins held by the institution.

Addressing the media in a press conference, Murillo expressed astonishment, stating that this is the first time in the bank’s 109-year history that such a significant shortage of funds has been recorded. He also mentioned that the bank was in the process of gathering evidence, but the complaint was leaked to the press and subsequently escalated to the Public Ministry.

The Costa Rican authorities are now working tirelessly to uncover the details of this audacious crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. This incident has sent shockwaves through the country’s financial sector and raised concerns about the security measures in place within major financial institutions.

