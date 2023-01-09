▲Passengers go through immigration formalities in the border inspection hall

On January 8th, the first day of the “Class B and B Control”, as China‘s policy of canceling entry nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation, and optimizing personnel exchanges between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macau came into effect, Shanghai, Chengdu and other airports ushered in the first time after the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy. batch of overseas flights. As China continues to optimize and adjust its epidemic prevention policies, outbound tourism will resume in an orderly manner. The news that Chinese tourists will gradually return has added confidence to the recovery of the tourism economy. When the reporter interviewed foreign tourism bureaus such as Thailand and people in the foreign tourism industry, they said that they warmly welcome the “old friends” from China to come again.

Same-trip travel data shows that the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders for travel on January 8 increased by 628% year-on-year, setting a peak since March 2020. Among them, inbound flight orders accounted for 48%, and outbound flight orders accounted for 52%. On the same day, Chinese outbound tourists who booked air tickets through the same journey flew to more than 100 cities in 53 countries and regions around the world.

Airlines and investment research institutions analyzed that during the Spring Festival this year, China’s outbound travel may not rebound sharply. It is expected that the flights of major Chinese airlines will surge from the end of March. It is expected that from June to July this year, China’s outbound travel is expected to returned to pre-pandemic levels.

New Zealand, Thailand, Cambodia, etc. have made it clear that they will not impose additional restrictions on Chinese tourists. The person in charge of the Chengdu Office of the Thai Tourism Bureau told the Chengdu Daily reporter that some travel agencies and airlines are already starting to restore products and routes. It is expected that the period from January to March 2023 will be the peak of resumption of flights between China and Thailand. The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, Sundiaga, revealed that a number of Chinese airlines are applying to relevant Indonesian authorities to resume or open direct flights from China to Jakarta and Bali; country direct flights.

At the same time, Dina Chang, Director of the Greater China Region of the Swiss National Tourism Administration, said that although Switzerland is facing difficulties such as rising energy prices and exchange rate fluctuations, the Swiss tourism industry is still full of confidence in the market. Switzerland has made all preparations and is waiting for the arrival of Chinese tourists.

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News Reporter Yu Li Liu Lu Photography Li Dong