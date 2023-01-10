DONBASS – The Russians are about to take Soledar, a small city that serves as the access key to first invade Bakhmut and from there the other cities of the Donbass. On the road, the last passable, there is a group of Ukrainian soldiers sheltered behind a house: is it possible to go forward? They check the press accreditation where the name of the Italian newspaper is written, one soldier’s eyes sparkle with sarcasm: “If you come with an armored vehicle and leave it here, of course, we can go on”.