Donbass, Ukrainian soldiers falter in Bakhmut and Soledar. "We need your tanks"
Donbass, Ukrainian soldiers falter in Bakhmut and Soledar. “We need your tanks”

Donbass, Ukrainian soldiers falter in Bakhmut and Soledar. “We need your tanks”

DONBASS – The Russians are about to take Soledar, a small city that serves as the access key to first invade Bakhmut and from there the other cities of the Donbass. On the road, the last passable, there is a group of Ukrainian soldiers sheltered behind a house: is it possible to go forward? They check the press accreditation where the name of the Italian newspaper is written, one soldier’s eyes sparkle with sarcasm: “If you come with an armored vehicle and leave it here, of course, we can go on”.

See also  Boris Johnson: "Biologically male trans athletes cannot compete with women"

