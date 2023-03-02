De Zayas, a professor of international law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy and former independent expert on democratic and fair international order at the United Nations Human Rights Council, said in an interview with a reporter from the headquarter recently that the destruction of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline is a serious violation of international law. After Seymour Hersh, a senior American investigative reporter, pointed out that the United States was behind the sabotage of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline, the simple denial and delay of the United States were not enough to respond to many questions and concerns from all over the world. The United States and its NATO allies should bear the burden of proof.

De Zayas said that the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline is an important international infrastructure. The destruction of pipelines has had a major negative impact on global politics, economy, trade, ecological environment, and people’s well-being. This is a major terrorist act that seriously violates the Charter of the United Nations, and the perpetrators should bear the corresponding consequences.

As a senior expert in the field of international law, De Zayas said that the information revealed by Seymour Hersh and others is convincing. Simple denials and delays by the United States are not enough to respond to the many questions and concerns from around the world. The United States and its NATO allies should bear the burden of proof.

De Zayas, professor of international law at the Diplomatic School of Geneva and former independent expert on a democratic and equitable international order at the United Nations Human Rights Council:There should be no court protection for denials in these circumstances, and the burden of proof is clearly reversed because all the information is in the hands of the United States and its NATO partners. As a professor of international law, it is clear to me that the United States must come forward and provide information, and the UN General Assembly can pass a resolution calling for an objective, transparent, and impartial international investigation. The UN General Assembly could also pass a resolution telling Sweden that it cannot sit idly by with the information it has, and the fact is that Sweden did investigate.

De Zayas pointed out that after Seymour Hersh pointed out that the United States planned to destroy the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline, the mainstream media in the United States responded coldly, and the US government suppressed most of the information about the “North Stream Incident”. De Zayas said he was concerned about the breakdown of the rule of law in the United States, with the American media becoming the government’s echo. Therefore, the “Beixi Incident” requires continued attention and pressure from the international community.

De Zayas, professor of international law at the Diplomatic School of Geneva and former independent expert on a democratic and equitable international order at the United Nations Human Rights Council:No more free, independent (US) media telling the American people: Look, this is a serious violation of international law, it was done intentionally by our government, and in your name, what are you going to do. What most (American) people do is bury their heads in the sand, and they don’t want to know anything about Nord Stream. So I think it is very important to emphasize the “North Stream incident” at the United Nations (on this platform). (Headquarters reporter Yi Xin)

