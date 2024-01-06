Home » DW News January 5: Israel presents its plan for the post-war in Gaza – DW Spanish
DW News January 5: Israel presents its plan for the post-war in Gaza – DW Spanish

DW News January 5: Israel presents its plan for the post-war in Gaza – DW Spanish

Israel Presents “4 Corners” Plan for Post-War Gaza

Israel has presented a plan for the post-war administration of Gaza, proposing a system of “4 corners” that would involve a Palestinian administration under Israeli military control.

The plan, proposed by the Israeli Defense Minister, comes after almost three months of conflict in Gaza. The goal of the plan, according to Israeli officials, is to ensure the security and stability of the region while also allowing for some level of Palestinian autonomy.

The “4 corners” plan would see the Gaza Strip divided into four distinct sections, each of which would be administered by a different Palestinian authority. However, Israeli military forces would maintain overall control of the territory, with the goal of preventing further violence and ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens.

The plan has drawn mixed reactions from the international community. While some have praised Israel for seeking a solution that balances security and Palestinian autonomy, others have raised concerns about the potential for continued military control and its impact on the rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold, the proposed plan for the post-war administration of the territory will likely be a topic of ongoing debate and discussion. It remains to be seen whether the “4 corners” plan will be accepted by all relevant parties and whether it will ultimately contribute to a lasting peace in the region.

