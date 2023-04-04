There’s news for the Easter weekend

There’s news for the Easter weekend. The latest updates have confirmed a rather busy and cool weather phase for the next few days, but the news is that there will probably be important effects between Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April.

The cause of the repeated instability must be sought in a continuous flow of very cold air (for the season), downhill from northeastern Europe: the map below highlights the currents well (colour verde) down towards the Mediterranean basin during the next Easter weekend. Easter weekend: formation of a cyclone over the Mediterranean As often happens with these configurations the air masses will feed an insidious cyclone which will cause a sudden worsening weather, since the day of Saturday 8th April. Given the strong contrasts expected, thunderstorms cannot be excluded especially in the Center-South and in particular on Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania, Basilicata, Northern Puglia, Sardinia e Sicily. Between the afternoon and the evening, precipitation will also be possible in the Alps, with snowfall above 1000-1200 meters.

Umbrellas on hand for the too Easter Sunday, when the cyclone will still be active in the Mediterranean: we expect bad weather conditions at Center-South and on Sicily, with the risk of strong showers, even of a thunderstorm nature, especially on the Tyrrhenian side. Furthermore, during the afternoon hours, thunderstorms will be possible, first on the mountains of the North East in the local encroachment towards the plains of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

There will be more sunshine only in the North West, where the shortage of rainfall that has lasted for many months will continue, with the consequent problem of drought.

We await further confirmations in the coming days.