Elia Putzolu he worked in a bar in Milan, he attended social centers, when in 2019 he decided to leave Italy and go to Donetsk, to enlist in the DNR militias, which fought alongside the Russians against Ukraine to claim its autonomy. “He was a companion. And he had chosen the path of the fight against the Azov brigade ”he tells Republic a boy, now in Italy, whom he met Elia in Donetsk.