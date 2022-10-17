Home World Epstein case, Ghislaine Maxwell speaks: “Prince Andrew is a dear friend”
Ghislaine Maxwell, the English heiress and ex-girlfriend of Jeffry Epstein, speaks for the first time since her 20-year sentence. And her words are likely to cause more than an embarrassment to the British royal family. She says “sorry for her dear friend of hers, Prince Andrew”, she claims to “closely follow what is happening” to the royal admitting that she is aware that her condemnation of her could create some problems for him. “He is paying a high price for our closeness, I consider him a dear friend and I care”.

Maxwell, as reported by the Guardian, spoke to Israeli-American director and documentary maker Daphne Barak. And his declarations of affection are probably destined to create new problems for the son of the late Queen Elizabeth, who in recent years has tried in every way to distance himself from the financier arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide in a New York prison one month. after.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted of luring and manipulating minors to be sexually abused by her boyfriend. She continues to deny the allegations and calls herself a victim of Epstein.

In the circle of the Epstein-Maxwelle couple there were characters like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, who in the end paid a millionaire compensation to close the lawsuit for harassment started by Virginia Giuffre, one of the “preys” by Maxwell.

