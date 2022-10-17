Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 16th Subject: Forge ahead!On the new journey of great rejuvenation – the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has aroused strong repercussions among cadres and masses in various places

Open column:The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. Planning the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer is related to the future of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

At present, Xinhua News Agency reporters are going deep into the old revolutionary base areas, ethnic areas, agriculture, forestry and pastoral areas, border areas, and coastal overseas Chinese hometowns, into fields, streets and communities, industrial and mining enterprises, colleges and universities, scientific research institutes, airports, stations, docks, etc., to communicate with grassroots party members The cadres and the masses listened to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, spent time together, and carried out interviews and reports.

According to the arrangement, from October 16 to October 22, Xinhua News Agency opened a column of “The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, continuously broadcasting a series of manuscripts written by reporters, which comprehensively reflected the enthusiastic response of the cadres and the masses to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and vividly presented people from the grassroots level. The stories on the front line that resonate with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China deeply demonstrate the firm determination of the people of all ethnic groups in the country to love the Party, protect the Party and follow the Party, and have full confidence in the prosperity and stable development of the country.

Xinhua News Agency reporter

History, reality and future meet here.

On October 16, 2022, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in Beijing.

General Secretary Xi Jinping made a report to the conference on behalf of the 19th Central Committee.

The cadres and the masses who are fighting in their respective positions have said that the achievements in the past ten years are inspiring and the grand blueprint is inspiring.

Our days are getting more and more prosperous

In the golden autumn and October of 2022, the Chinese nation will march to a key node of a critical journey.

“The great achievements of the new era are made by the party and the people through hard work and struggle!” The sonorous and powerful voice of General Secretary Xi Jinping resounded in the Great Hall of the People.

“In the past ten years, we have created an inspiring oriental legend. In particular, the historic achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a new era have made everyone more confident in the road.” Sun Jiadong, a 93-year-old winner of the “Medal of the Republic”, sighed with emotion.

On October 16, villagers watched the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shibadong Village, Shuanglong Town, Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Sihan

In the warm autumn sun, the red peppers on the bluestone plate and the golden corn under the eaves are all filled with the joy of harvest. As the first place for “targeted poverty alleviation”, Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province, located in the hinterland of the Wuling Mountains, has achieved a butterfly change from deep poverty to high-quality poverty alleviation to embarking on a new journey of rural revitalization.

On the morning of the 16th, villagers wearing Miao costumes, together with party members and cadres from the county and township, watched the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the village headquarters.

“Poverty alleviation is not the end, but the starting point of a new life.” Shi Kang, Secretary of the Youth League Branch of Shibadong Village, plans to further improve the e-commerce business in the village in the next five years. “We firmly believe that the country will be stronger, and the days of the villagers will be more prosperous,” he said.

The four campuses of Peking Union Medical College Hospital organized more than 1,000 medical staff to listen to the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the morning of the 16th.

Professor Zhu Lan, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, who has worked in Xiehe for more than 30 years, was overwhelmed with emotion: “The general secretary has drawn a grand blueprint for realizing the second centenary goal in the report of the 20th National Congress. As medical workers, we shoulder the responsibility of protecting people’s lives. The lofty mission of health, the responsibility is extremely heavy, so we must always adhere to the people-centered development thinking, solve the people’s thoughts and expectations with heart, emotion, and strength, and be the health ‘gatekeeper’ of the people.”

On October 16, in the final assembly workshop of COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co., Ltd., employees watched the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

The slogan “Keep in mind and entrust to forge ahead and win new victories in the large aircraft business in the new era” in the COMAC Design and R&D Center located in Zhangjiang, Shanghai is particularly clear. The “big plane man” who has just completed the airworthiness certification of the C919 is going all out to deliver the first aircraft.

“Ten years of extraordinary achievements, let us understand the power of dreams.” Zhao Keliang, deputy chief designer of the C919 model, was full of pride, “Let China‘s large aircraft fly in the blue sky, carrying the will of the country, the dream of the nation, and the expectations of the people. We will overcome difficulties. , for a long time, and strive to turn the grand blueprint drawn in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into vivid practice.”

From being carried on horseback to the natural moat and then to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau on the Fuxing Ship… The majestic snow-capped mountains have witnessed the rapid development of China‘s engineering construction.

After listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, 35-year-old Tibet’s first Tibetan motor train driver Slang Wangzha had a deep understanding: “Under the leadership of the Party, the plateau railway has driven the economic development of my hometown. In the past ten years, my hometown, I Personal life has changed dramatically, and we are fortunate to witness and experience a new era firsthand!”

Our pace is getting firmer

Practice tells us why the Communist Party of China can do it and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good. In the final analysis, it is a Marxist practice, and it is a Marxist practice that is sinicized and modernized.

On October 16, in front of the Memorial Hall of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, staff, volunteers and audience members watched the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

On the morning of the 16th, in the square in front of the Memorial Hall of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a group watching the live broadcast of the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. Many people also lined up to walk into the hall to visit the exhibition “The Great Beginning – Exhibition of the History of the Founding of the Communist Party of China“.

“On the new journey of great rejuvenation, we must tell the story of the party and the people.” Xue Feng, secretary of the Party Committee and director of the National Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China, said that from Shikumen to Tiananmen, we feel the journey of ten years, the tide of a century, and the millennium. Dream, and a deeper understanding of “Having the guidance of Marxist scientific theory is the foundation of our party’s firm belief and grasp of historical initiative.”

The party’s heart is connected with the people’s heart. To benefit the people is the essential requirement of establishing a party for the public and governing for the people.

On the shore of the sparkling East Lake, a bench was set up at the Party Member and Mass Service Center of Donghu New Town Community in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and everyone gathered to watch the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. There were bursts of warm applause from time to time.

Applause is the voice of the people. When Tao Jiudi, Secretary of the Party Committee of Donghu New Town Community, heard the words of General Secretary Xi Jinping, “The Communist Party of China leads the people to fight the country, defend the country, and guard the heart of the people”, her mood could not be calm for a long time: “Withstand the severe test of epidemic prevention and control. , let everyone understand that the party’s leadership is the most reliable backbone when the storm hits. As the party’s grassroots workers, whether it is at a critical moment in the fight against the epidemic or the ‘key trivial matters’ facing the people on a daily basis, as long as the masses can be solved well No matter how hard or tired we are, we all think it’s worth it!”

Scientific theories lead to great practice.

On October 16, in Gusheng Village, a traditional Bai nationality village in Dali City, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, teachers, students and villagers from China Agricultural University, Yunnan Agricultural University and other colleges and universities watched the 20th National Representative of the Communist Party of China in the small scientific and technological courtyard of the village. Opening of the conference.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Wenyao

Backed by Cangshan Mountain and facing Erhai Lake, Gusheng Village, a traditional Bai ethnic village in Dali City, Yunnan Province, is picturesque. On the morning of the 16th, in a small science and technology courtyard in one corner of the village, teachers, students and villagers from many colleges and universities gathered to watch the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on TV.

Everyone was encouraged to hear that “respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.” He Qiaokun, Secretary of the Party Branch of Gusheng Village, said: “Seeing that the Erhai Lake is clearer day by day, I have become more and more aware of the importance of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Now the water quality of Erhai Lake is the best level in the past 10 years. Green development is the greatest the well-being of the people.”

“Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way is a great and arduous undertaking with a bright future and a long way to go.” Xin Ming, a professor at the Central Party School (National School of Administration) who watched the live broadcast of the conference, said that at every major historical juncture, every In this thrilling struggle, the Party Central Committee assessed the situation, made bold decisions, forged ahead, and overcame difficulties. Only then have we withstood the test of strong winds and waves, turning the impossible into a certain ability again and again. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era adheres to the “combination of the two”, allowing Marxism to take root in China, based on Chinese practice, absorb Chinese culture, and achieve a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. This has pointed out the way forward and provided the fundamental guidelines for us to take a new road to take the test and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Our future is infinitely bright

This is the grand blueprint drawn by General Secretary Xi Jinping in his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China——

From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

The coast of the South China Sea, the Pearl River is surging. The construction of the Shenjiang Railway is in full swing, and after completion, it will help to create a “Greater Bay Area on the track”.

After watching the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Guo Wanda, executive vice president of the China (Shenzhen) Comprehensive Development Research Institute, said: “The next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. We must continue to make good use of reforms. Open up this ‘key move’, continue to carry forward the spirit of daring to be the first and work hard, and write more wonderful chapters in the construction of the pilot demonstration area of ​​socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The times are calling for us, and the people are looking forward to us. Only with unswerving determination and perseverance can we live up to the times and the people.

Ye Cong, a national outstanding Communist Party member and chief designer of the “Struggler”, is full of high-spirited spirit: “Development boosts confidence, innovation boosts ambition, and to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as our own responsibility, we must be more confident, self-reliant and self-improving. Guided by national strategic needs , Although we have achieved a deep dive of 10,000 meters, we must continue to bravely venture into the ‘no man’s land’ of scientific research and innovation, gather strength to carry out original and leading scientific and technological breakthroughs, and achieve more new leaps.”

Officers and soldiers of the Khunjerab Frontier Defense Company of a border defense regiment of the Xinjiang Military Region stationed in the Pamir Plateau checked the company’s generators and network TV signals early on the 16th to ensure that the live broadcast of the conference was watched on time; on the vast ocean, the 41st batch of the Navy has completed the handover The officers and soldiers of the escort formation watched the live conference through satellite TV; a conventional missile brigade of the Rocket Army organized officers and soldiers to watch the live broadcast of the opening conference…

In the depths of the Gobi, the pilots of a certain Air Force base watched the grand event collectively. Qiu Tiefeng, a special pilot of the Ministry with the ability to fly the J-20, J-16 and J-10C fighters, said: “Only with the ‘big country’ in mind can we control the ‘country’s heavy weapons’, and we will never fail the party and the people. We will make unremitting efforts to realize the goal of the centenary struggle of the founding of the army as scheduled and to accelerate the building of the people’s army into a world-class army.”

Always share the same breath, common destiny, and heart-to-heart with the people, constantly consolidate the great unity of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, strengthen the great unity of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

On October 16, cadres and the masses watched the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Gongma Village, Guoluozang, Shaliuhe Town, Gangcha County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Cai Zangji)

In Gongma Village, Guoluozang, Gangcha County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai, the villager Sonam, who watched the live broadcast of the opening ceremony, was so excited: “The General Secretary’s report on the 20th National Congress has made us realize more deeply that only by unity, our The days will get better and better. We firmly believe that only when we follow the party wholeheartedly and people of all ethnic groups hold together like pomegranate seeds, the country will become stronger and stronger!”

Governing the country is constant, benefiting the people.

High-quality development and construction of a demonstration zone for common prosperity is a major mission entrusted to Zhejiang by the Party Central Committee. After watching the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the villagers, Lan Wenzhong, secretary of the general party branch of Jinqiu Village, Chengzhao Township, Jingning She Autonomous County, Lishui City, an old revolutionary base, felt that the burden on him was heavier.

“We have walked out of a bright road, and we must continue to move forward.” Lan Wenzhong said, “The general secretary’s report has made us full of energy, and there is a lot to do in the new journey! In the future, we will be more committed to promoting common prosperity. Builders. As long as everyone Raise your sleeves and work hard, and a happy and beautiful life is just around the corner.”

On the new journey, the future is bright and the scenery is infinite! (Reporters Chen Fang, Liang Jianqiang, Yu Jiaxin, Peng Yunjia)