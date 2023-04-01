On March 31, Cardinal Cantara Mesa, the preacher of the Pope’s Palace, presided over the fifth meditation of Lent, emphasizing that Jesus is always with us and the Holy Spirit is the source of our strength. The cardinal also invited everyone to pray for the Pope’s health.

(Vatican News Network)Jesus is always with us and the Holy Spirit is a constant source of strength for us. This is the focus of Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the Pope’s Palace, when he presided over the fifth meditation of this year’s Lent on March 31.

Cardinal Cantara Mesa stresses that the Church draws courage in Christ. The Holy Spirit is a powerful source of strength, and he leads the church’s progress; and Jesus is never absent, and he will always accompany the church’s journey forward. Even in the most difficult and stormy times of the church, Jesus is always by his side.

However, in this world, part of the evangelization and action becomes weak due to “divisions and struggles among Christians,” the priest of the Pope’s House pointed out. He said: “Today, I speak boldly again, knowing that I am not just quoting a sentence, but I am speaking the eternal words of ‘what is promised, what is promised’. Come on! Be courageous! Because I am with you, Says the Lord. My God is with you!” Jesus calls his Church, who embraces all believers, all those who have been baptized.

During the day’s meditation, the Pope was not present as usual because he was admitted to Jemeli General Hospital for treatment due to a respiratory infection. At the beginning of the homily, Cardinal Cantara Mesa invited all members of the Holy See Congregation present to recite the Hail Mary and pray for the Pope’s health.

