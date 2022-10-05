The South Korean and US military have launched four surface-to-ground missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan at simulated targets.

A South Korean ballistic missile crashed to the ground in the early hours of today in Gangneung, in the north-east of the country, during joint exercises with the United States, panicking the residents of the coastal city already shaken by the increasingly provocative missile tests. of North Korea. The Washington Post reports.

The explosion and subsequent fire caused by the missile, the paper writes, led many to believe it was a North Korean attack. Subsequently, the Seoul General Staff announced that it was an accident and that there were no injuries.

The incident involved a Hyumoo-2 short-range ballistic missile. The missile crashed inside an Air Force base on the outskirts of the city. The army has made it known that it is investigating the causes of the missile’s “anomalous flight”. Previously, the South Korean General Staff announced that four Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and another Hyumoo-2 missile had been successfully launched during the joint exercises in response to North Korea’s provocation. Pyonyang, in fact, yesterday carried out the first ballistic test in eight months, launching an IRBM missile that traveled about 4,600 kilometers and flew over Japan.