When Motorola unveiled 3 new smartphones from the Edge familycalled Neo, Fusion and Ultra (listed here in order of technical characteristics and price), we explicitly asked to try the first, the cheapest one.

Not because it is the one created in collaboration with Pantone, but for two other reasons: why it costs 430 euros, and therefore is in the most competitive range and interesting of the market, that of the phones that people really buy; because it is (relatively) easy to make a 1000 euro phone that works well but it is quite another matter to succeed while maintaining a price accessible to most people.

How the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is made

The specimen we tested for about twenty days is purple (indeed, Very Peri), a color that thanks to the new iPhone has received a surge in popularity. Under the body there is a Snapdragon 695 5G processor: it is the same as the Poco X4 Pro 5G, but here it seemed more performing, perhaps also thanks to the 8 GB of RAM. The weight is really low (157 grams detected in the test phase) and the display is a 6.28 “OLED with refresh up to 120 Hz.

The cameras rear are two: the sensor of the main one is 64 MP and has optical stabilization, while the second is a 13 MP ultra-wide angle. There battery it is 4020 mAh, supports wireless charging and in the box there is a 68W fast power supply.



How’s the Motorola Edge 30 Neo doing

In everyday use, the smartphone always behaves well: it rarely goes into difficulty from the point of view of performance, the screen is well readable and resolute, with bright colors but not too shot, and also supports split-screen to use two apps at the same time. The photos are appropriate for the price range: very good in the right light conditions, good in other caseswith the Night Vision mode kicking in and doing its job.

The performance of the battery is noteworthy: with moderate use, but without special precautions, they cover themselves quietly two days of stand-by (with over 4 hours of screen on); above all, fast charging is really fast and allows you to return to 100% in a few tens of minutes.

Of operating system, which is Android 12 with a Motorola customization that is evident but not intrusive, we liked the many functions grouped under the Moto menu (there is a dedicated app): the flashlight to be activated with a specific movement, the ability to customize double tap on the back, to take a screenshot with 3 fingers and so on. Interesting the management of notifications, which from the lock screen can be viewed briefly by dragging them upwards: you have to get used to it, because at first you risk getting confused with the fingerprint sensor, but it is useful. Also nice font and some sounds system, which demonstrate a focus on software that we appreciated.

Among the things we did not like, we point out some graphic glitches, found when typing quicklywith the screen briefly showing what appear to be clips from the apps below, and a bit of weakness of the telephone signalwho struggles more than others to connect to the cell.



What we liked

What we didn’t like