A proposal aimed at young people aged between 21 and 29 which provides for a 6-month paid internship aimed at obtaining the DE and CQC driving licence, with costs totally borne by the company, permanent employment and a bonus entrance fee of 3,000 euros. This is FNM Autoservizi’s offer to search for and train new bus drivers who will be in service on the company’s lines in the provinces of Milan, Como, Varese and Brescia.

The training course created by FNMA includes a 6-month internship paid at 600 euros per month during which it will be possible to obtain the DE and CQC license with all the costs incurred by the company, thus increasing the value of the training proposal. At the end of the internship, those who have successfully passed the exams and obtained eligibility will be offered permanent employment as an operator with parameter 140 of the CCNL Autoferrotranvieri contract. In view of the professional training received, the new hire is required to sign the commitment to remain in service at FNMA for at least three years. The new hire will also be rewarded with an entry bonus of 3,000 euros which will be paid in three different tranches, the last one in the thirty-sixth month after hiring. A significant welfare package that includes health, child education, training and leisure services complements and completes the salary for new drivers.

What are the main requirements? This selection is aimed at all people aged between 21 and 29 with a diploma, driving license B, knowledge of the Italian language and psycho-aptitude physical suitability for the job. Willingness to work in shifts, passion for driving and a good predisposition to interpersonal relationships are also required.