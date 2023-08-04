Francesca Gino, Harvard accuses you of fraud, you sue for 25 million dollars

She was accused of manipulating and falsifying data from several of her studies, and for this she was suspended from the famous and prestigious ‘Harvard Business School’ in Cambridge’. But the Italian teacher Francesca Gino doesn’t agree and goes on the attack: she has decided to sue the institute for 25 million dollars. Gino, a professor from Tione, in Trentino, who has published more than 130 academic articles since 2007 being included among the best business teachers under the age of 40 in the world, made her first public statement regarding the scandal emerge.

Currently, as mentioned, the professor is suspended as a precautionary measure from the university. «I want to be very clear, I have never, never falsified data or had any kind of incorrect behavior – said Gino who at Harvard enjoys a salary of over a million dollars a year -. While claiming to represent excellence, they have reached outrageous conclusions based entirely on implausible deductions, assumptions and leaps of logic.”

The reference made by the professor originally from Trentino is to the three economists of the DataColada blog, Uri Simonsohn, Leif Nelson and Joe Simmons, who accused her. “They have created and perpetuated a false narrative about my ethics and integrity, which has had a devastating impact on my friends, colleagues, collaborators and, above all, my family,” concluded Francesca Gino.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

