Furious Monkey House, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

the kids of Furious Monkey House They are already of legal age and have more marked personalities, “more differences”, which makes it “more complicated” to balance things in a band. “But that is positive. It means that we matured and grew as people”, points out Mariña, the singer.

A few hours after the release of their third album, ‘Oneiric’Mariña recognizes that both she and Carlota, Amaya, Irene and Diego are “very nervous”, but at the same time with great desire. It is an album that carries “so long” there (a little more than two and a half years have passed since they began to configure it) that it is not that they feel “a load”, but if “It’s something we want to let go of”.

"It is very rare for a person to be so clear about what they want to do from such an early age", All of it talks about themes related to evasion, hence the title, that reference to dreams, "a space of total freedom" what did you think "appropriate and pretty" to name his third job. "We came from doing very kind things, more pop… This album is also pop, but I think it's a more determined proposal. Yes, maybe with more noise. We were more sure of what we wanted to do." the leader of the band stands out. A second-year Audiovisual Communication student, Mariña also highlights that they have changed "A lot of things" since they started, when Gonzalo, their teacher (the musician behind the furious monkey mask), encouraged them to create the group when he saw their passion for music.

His references (Radiohead, Pixies, PJ Harvey, Britpop…) have always come from the Anglo-Saxon world, but now they are “more varied” and broaden the spectrum to other genres, which ensures that it makes the band “more versatile”. Gonzalo is still there. In fact, “It is the key for everything to work”according to Mariña, who emphasizes that he is the one who “encourages and stimulates”. But the mask is gone. “We thought he was aging badly”he comments, laughing.