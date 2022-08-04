Original title: Global Connection | The first grain ship from Ukraine entered the Black Sea and Russia said that the parts of “North Stream-1” could not be delivered

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 4th. Representatives of the Black Sea Grain Outbound Joint Coordination Center completed a joint inspection on the first grain ship departing from Ukraine on the 3rd. The Russian side said on the 3rd that the parts of the “Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline could not be delivered for the time being, but the German side said that the relevant parts could be delivered at any time. Please see the report sent by a reporter from Xinhua News Agency from the front –

The first grain ship departing from the port of Odessa, Ukraine arrived at the Black Sea estuary of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey on August 2, and berthed at the designated anchorage. . Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey boarded the cargo ship “Lazzoni” for inspection.

According to the Jihlas news agency, after the entire joint inspection work was completed, the “Lazzoni” cargo ship set off for the destination port of Tripoli, Lebanon. The grain ship loaded with more than 26,000 tons of corn left the port of Odessa on the 1st, and more than ten other ships full of grain were waiting to leave the port in the port of Odessa.

Gazprom posted on social media on the 3rd that due to sanctions from Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom and Siemens’ failure to fulfill its current contractual obligations, the “Nord Stream-1” gas pipeline turbine could not be delivered.

The turbine has reportedly been repaired in Canada. The website of the German federal government released a message on the 3rd that German Chancellor Scholz checked the “Nord Stream-1” natural gas pipeline turbine stored there in Mülheim an der Ruhr that day, and the turbine is ready for delivery to Russia.

This is the office building of Gazprom in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on April 28.Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Alexander) Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 3rd that in the past day, the Russian army used high-precision long-range air-based missiles to destroy a base in Lviv Oblast, which stored supplies shipped from Poland to Ukraine. of foreign weapons and ammunition. @Ukraine According to the Ukrainian State News Agency reported on the 3rd, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that Ukraine and Russia can reach a broader agreement on the basis of the grain export agreement, and the Ukrainian side is not optimistic.

