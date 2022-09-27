Cardinal Cerny, Minister of the Holy See for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, recently attended an economic conference for young scholars and entrepreneurs in Assisi, Italy. “The teachings of the Gospel need to be lived out in economic life in concrete ways and in a spirit of reform,” he said.

(Vatican News Network)The “Economy of Francis” conference in Assisi, Italy, and the meeting between Pope Francis and young entrepreneurs have all been completed, but the “Economy of Francis” process is not over and will continue. In a May 2019 letter to young economists and entrepreneurs, the Pope called this process a seed sown, “it is necessary to study and practice alternative economies that bring life rather than death; inclusion rather than exclusion. others; human rather than impersonal; caring for creation rather than spoiling it”.

Cardinal Czerny, Minister of the Holy See for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, attended the just-concluded economic conference. He said that this meeting is a stage, a journey that the youth and the Pope would like to continue. “The outcome of the conference is interesting,” said the cardinal. “Because it was not a lecture, discussion or assembly, but a moment in a journey of about three years, it gave a sense of depth and depth that is not felt in ordinary conferences. Practical. In ordinary meetings, even if everyone is happy to get together, it starts with pure conversation. This is not the case with the Assisi meeting. It already has a whole process and feeling that needs to be further explored and rooted. . . I think this is the yearning of the youth and the message of the Pope.”

What we saw in the economic meeting was an international friendly atmosphere of World Youth Day and youth gatherings. Card Czerny said, “It is true, there is indeed joy here at WYD, but the focus is not only on the gathering of young people, but on the reality that young people represent. They come here with their programmes, Everyone moves forward together, which is the difference. The World Youth Day represents the youth and how he will live in the future. This Assisi meeting shows that the youth have begun to move forward together.

With regard to going forward, in the pact of the youth, they committed to living the economy in the spirit of the Gospel. “Indeed, the question is to live out the spirit of the Gospel in the economy. There is no economy of the Gospel, only one that lives and reforms according to the teachings of the Gospel,” said the Holy See Minister for the Promotion of Integral Human Development.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn