BRUSSELS. A strengthening of controls at the external borders of the European Union, including support for the countries of North Africa to push them to carry out patrols in the Mediterranean. Pilot projects to install hotspots on the EU borders in the Balkans in which to examine asylum applications through an accelerated procedure to speed up the examination of requests and any repatriations. Agreements with the countries of origin, to be negotiated using the leverage of visas and trade agreements, to force them to take back their compatriots. But also an acceleration on the redistribution of refugees among EU countries, accompanied at the same time by a tightening on secondary movements. Ursula von der Leyen has drawn up a 15-point action plan to address what she calls “one of the major global challenges of our time”, the management of migratory flows towards Europe.

The president of the Commissions listed them in a document sent to EU leaders in view of the European Council of 9-10 February because the issue “is at the top of the list of issues for which citizens expect a strong response from the EU » and precisely for this reason «it is targeted by those who want to destabilize the European project», as von der Leyen herself writes in the letter. The main road, she underlines, remains the adoption of the Pact on migration and asylum, “but the imperative to agree on a structural solution – writes the president – does not mean that we cannot act now”.

For this reason, in the attachment to the letter, von der Leyen elaborates the fifteen points divided “into the four areas in which we can really make an immediate difference”. The first: to strengthen the external borders. The second: speed up border procedures and repatriations. The third: addressing secondary movements and improving solidarity. Fourth: work with partners to improve return management.