INWIT, the leading Italian tower operator, was confirmed for the second consecutive year in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) with the improvement of your score. The confirmation rewards the ESG challenges undertaken by INWIT and in particular on disclosure and on the policy of an inclusive culture.

The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, developed in collaboration with global subject matter experts, provides managers and investors with information each year to compare the commitment to gender equality of the largest listed companies in the world. The 2023 edition includes 484 companies from 45 countries.

L’ index measures gender equality through five criteria: female leadership and talent development programs, equal pay and gender pay equity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-female corporate culture.

INWIT, in line with its values, including passion for people, reflected in its Sustainability Plan, works to promote awareness of Diversity&Inclusion with the aim of promoting the well-being and development of its people.

“Confirmation of inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality INDEX reinforces the validity of the transformation path towards a sustainable and inclusive business model, in which passion for people is at the heart of all our initiatives. – underlined the Director of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability of INWIT, Michelangelo Suigo. We will continue to work in this direction, aware that a corporate environment that respects and includes diversity is capable of generating value for the company and the area where it operates.”

