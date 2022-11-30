Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein AmirAbdollahianwill arrive in Italy on Friday to participate in the Med Dialogues and for a bilateral meeting with the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

It is the first visit by a senior Iranian government official to a European country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the moral police on 16 September ignited a wave of protests across Iran, giving rise to a widespread pro-democracy movement demanding civil rights and political freedoms.