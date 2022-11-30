Home World Iran: the foreign minister visiting Italy will meet Tajani
World

Iran: the foreign minister visiting Italy will meet Tajani

by admin
Iran: the foreign minister visiting Italy will meet Tajani

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein AmirAbdollahianwill arrive in Italy on Friday to participate in the Med Dialogues and for a bilateral meeting with the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

It is the first visit by a senior Iranian government official to a European country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the moral police on 16 September ignited a wave of protests across Iran, giving rise to a widespread pro-democracy movement demanding civil rights and political freedoms.

See also  Coronavirus, Germany limits New Year's invitations and empties stadiums

You may also like

Pope at Public Audience: Learn to read the...

Qatar, not just the world championships: “the world...

Madrid, paper bomb against the Ukrainian embassy: one...

COP15: How important is the Canadian UN Biodiversity...

United Kingdom: debate in Oxford on Italy and...

In Thailand monks positive for methamphetamine: Buddhist temple...

Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors to find...

Pope: Listen with an open heart – Vatican...

Afghanistan: explosion in Koranic school, there are victims

Hungary’s cohesion funds frozen for 65% by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy