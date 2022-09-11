Home World Iran’s foreign ministry responds to accusations by Britain, France and Germany over talks on Iran’s nuclear issue
World

Iran’s foreign ministry responds to accusations by Britain, France and Germany over talks on Iran’s nuclear issue

by admin

Iran’s foreign ministry responds to accusations by Britain, France and Germany over talks on Iran’s nuclear issue

2022-09-11 09:27:28Source: CCTV News Client of China Central Radio and Television Station

On the evening of the 10th local time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Qanani responded to the remarks of Britain, France and Germany concerning the Iranian nuclear issue. Earlier, the three countries accused Iran of jeopardizing the resumption of negotiations on the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. Britain, France and Germany said that Iran chose to “not seize the opportunity” for all parties to reach a final agreement and “continue to upgrade its nuclear program”.

To this, Kanani responded by suggesting that these countries play a more active role in resolving the remaining few issues in the negotiations, rather than undermining the diplomatic trend of the negotiations. Regrettably, the UK, France and Germany made such a statement, which was not a productive position, Kanani said. This comes at a time when the negotiating parties are exchanging information with the EU coordinator to finalize (follow-up) negotiations. Khanani mentioned that Iran is full of will and determination to finalize the agreement, and said that the progress that has been made in the negotiations is the result of related initiatives by Iran. He warned Britain, France and Germany not to be influenced by third parties who had opposed the negotiations from the start and had been trying to let them fail.

Kanani said, regrettably, these three countries have already embarked on the road of sabotaging the negotiations by making such a statement. If they still hold this position, they should bear the responsibility for the relevant consequences. Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and has always been fully verified. It is recommended that Britain, France and Germany avoid using language that threatens Iran. They should learn from the failure of the United States to “maximize pressure” against Iran. “Threats and sanctions cannot prevent Iran from pursuing its own rights.”

Khanani emphasized that Iran is ready to reach a final agreement, and as long as all parties have the will and are not swayed by pressure from other countries, the parties will reach an agreement quickly. (Headquarters reporter Li Jiannan)

See also  Kareem Abdul-Jabbar still beats Madrid in three sets to win first WTA 1000 women's singles title

You may also like

The Queen dies and Charles III ascends the...

For the first time in space, the “God...

21 years later, the 9/11 trials are still...

Guterres: Seeing ‘human indomitability and great heroism’ in...

Queen’s death: Queen Elizabeth II’s footprint in mainland...

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Papua New Guinea: tsunami...

Peace after the storm, William and Harry steal...

Reverend Iain: “Horses and bagpipes the words of...

The US military continues to plunder Syria’s oil...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 11 September

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy