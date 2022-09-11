On the evening of the 10th local time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Qanani responded to the remarks of Britain, France and Germany concerning the Iranian nuclear issue. Earlier, the three countries accused Iran of jeopardizing the resumption of negotiations on the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. Britain, France and Germany said that Iran chose to “not seize the opportunity” for all parties to reach a final agreement and “continue to upgrade its nuclear program”.

To this, Kanani responded by suggesting that these countries play a more active role in resolving the remaining few issues in the negotiations, rather than undermining the diplomatic trend of the negotiations. Regrettably, the UK, France and Germany made such a statement, which was not a productive position, Kanani said. This comes at a time when the negotiating parties are exchanging information with the EU coordinator to finalize (follow-up) negotiations. Khanani mentioned that Iran is full of will and determination to finalize the agreement, and said that the progress that has been made in the negotiations is the result of related initiatives by Iran. He warned Britain, France and Germany not to be influenced by third parties who had opposed the negotiations from the start and had been trying to let them fail.

Kanani said, regrettably, these three countries have already embarked on the road of sabotaging the negotiations by making such a statement. If they still hold this position, they should bear the responsibility for the relevant consequences. Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and has always been fully verified. It is recommended that Britain, France and Germany avoid using language that threatens Iran. They should learn from the failure of the United States to “maximize pressure” against Iran. “Threats and sanctions cannot prevent Iran from pursuing its own rights.”

Khanani emphasized that Iran is ready to reach a final agreement, and as long as all parties have the will and are not swayed by pressure from other countries, the parties will reach an agreement quickly. (Headquarters reporter Li Jiannan)