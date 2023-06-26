Home » Japan National Tourism Administration: The number of tourists visiting Japan in May exceeded 1.89 million and returned to nearly 70% of the pre-epidemic level_Eastern Fortune Net
Japan National Tourism Administration: The number of tourists visiting Japan in May exceeded 1.89 million and returned to nearly 70% of the pre-epidemic level

Japan National Tourism Administration: The number of tourists visiting Japan in May exceeded 1.89 million and returned to nearly 70% of the pre-epidemic level

Nikkei Chinese website news on June 25, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) recently released data stating that the number of tourists visiting Japan in May reached 1.898 million, returning to 69% of May 2019 before the new crown epidemic. The cruise ship to Japan restarted in March played a positive role.

In terms of countries and regions, South Korea has the most tourists, with 515,000 tourists, reaching 86% of May 2019. This is followed by Taiwan, China, with 303,000 (a decrease of 29% from May 2019), and the United States, with 183,000 (an increase of 17%).

Japanese department stores are benefiting from a recovery in tourists visiting Japan. Takashimaya’s tax-free sales in the first half of June surged to 4.6 times that of the same period last year, and also increased by 11% compared with the same period in 2019. The duty-free sales of J.FRONTRETAILING’s Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store in the first half of June reached 6.1 times that of the same period last year.

Original title: Japan National Tourism Administration: The number of tourists visiting Japan in May exceeded 1.89 million, returning to nearly 70% of the level before the epidemic

