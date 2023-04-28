Japanese media: Japan will lift the new crown epidemic prevention entry quarantine measures on April 29 – yqqlm

According to Japanese media reports, Japan will lift the new crown epidemic prevention entry quarantine measures on April 29 local time, and no vaccine or new crown negative certificate is required for entry.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), the current port epidemic prevention measures include the need for immigrants to submit proof of vaccination with 3 doses of the new crown vaccine. The Japanese government originally planned to lower the status of the new crown virus infection in the Infectious Diseases Law to category 5 on May 8 and relax the level of epidemic prevention, while withdrawing the epidemic prevention measures at the port.

Some analysts believe that the number of people traveling abroad will increase during the long holidays. One of the purposes of canceling the epidemic prevention measures at ports in advance is to facilitate the entry procedures for passengers returning to China after the holidays, and to avoid crowding at the ports of entry.

However, the Japanese government believes that it is still necessary to take port monitoring measures, so it plans to voluntarily conduct virus testing and genetic analysis of the virus on entry personnel with fever, cough and other symptoms after the withdrawal of port epidemic prevention measures.

