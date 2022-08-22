Original title: Japanese Prime Minister canceled foreign visit to the United States after the diagnosis of the first lady’s new crown test turned negative

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Japanese Prime Minister cancels foreign visit to the United States after the first lady’s new crown test turns negative

China News Agency, Beijing, August 22. Comprehensive news: According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 12:20 Beijing time on the 22nd, there were a total of 596,170,722 confirmed cases and 6,453,733 deaths worldwide.

Americas and Europe: US First Lady tests negative for coronavirus

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, as of 17:20 EST on the 21st, the United States had added 8,445 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 93,641,944 cases; 18 new deaths had been added, with a total of 93,641,944 cases. 1,041,149 cases.

CNN reported on the 21st local time that Elizabeth Alexander, a spokesperson for the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, said that after 5 days of isolation, Jill Biden tested negative for the new crown virus twice. Jill Biden will leave South Carolina later on the 21st and travel to Delaware to reunite with President Biden.

Jill Biden, 71, had previously been fully vaccinated against the new crown and received two booster doses. A few days ago, Jill Biden was diagnosed with the new crown virus.

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported on the 21st that according to the deputy governor of the Russian Jewish Autonomous Region Dmitry? According to Blatnenko’s order, the Jewish Autonomous Region resumed the implementation of the mask-wearing system.

Asia: Japan PM cancels foreign trip after diagnosis

Nippon Broadcasting Association TV reported on the 21st, citing sources in the Cabinet Office, that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida developed low-grade fever, cough and other symptoms on the evening of the 20th. At present, Fumio Kishida is recuperating at the official residence and still has symptoms such as low-grade fever and cough. His wife and eldest son are confirmed as close contacts.

Fumio Kishida received the fourth dose of the new crown vaccine on August 12 at the Tokyo Otemachi new crown vaccine mass vaccination venue operated by the Self-Defense Force.

Kyodo News reported on the 21st that Fumio Kishida canceled the original itinerary to visit Tunisia to attend the African Development Conference (TICAD) from the 27th, and considered attending online instead. Fumio Kishida’s visit to various countries in the Middle East after attending TICAD was also cancelled.

Kyodo News, citing statistics from Johns Hopkins University, reported that as of the evening of the 20th local time in Japan, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Japan had ranked 10th in the world. The seventh wave of the epidemic in Japan continues to spread. In the past four weeks, about 5.71 million people in Japan have been infected with the new crown virus, ranking first in the world.

According to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 22nd, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea added 59,046 confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 22,299,377 cases; 56 new deaths, a total of 26,109 cases. Yonhap News Agency pointed out that the number of tests on weekends has decreased, so the number of confirmed cases on Monday is usually significantly lower than the previous day. However, the number of newly confirmed cases in South Korea has dropped for two consecutive days compared with the previous week. Whether the epidemic situation can improve from this has attracted much attention from the outside world.

“Lianhe Zaobao” quoted data from the Singapore Ministry of Health as saying that Singapore added 1,951 confirmed cases on the 21st, with a total of 1,816,866 cases; 2 new deaths, a total of 1,580 cases. On that day, since May 4 this year, the number of newly confirmed cases in Singapore in a single day has reached a new low. As of August 20, 93% of Singapore’s national population had completed the basic vaccination program and 79% had received booster shots.

According to the “Lianhe Zaobao” report on the 21st, as the epidemic situation in Singapore has stabilized, the government will further relax the regulations on wearing masks: people are only required to wear masks on public transport, as well as in clinics, hospitals and nursing homes. Students do not have to wear masks when they are in school. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government’s inter-departmental working group on the fight against the epidemic will announce details. Before the announcement, people should not be in a hurry to take off their masks.

New Delhi TV quoted data released by the Indian Ministry of Health on the morning of the 22nd as saying that in the past 24 hours, India added 9,531 confirmed cases and 36 deaths. (Finish)