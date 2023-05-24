Home » Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, the founder of Amazon remarries
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, the founder of Amazon remarries

Jeff Bezos is engaged to Lauren Sanchez, his partner of five years. The New York Post reports it citing some sources. The couple is in these hours in Cannes for the film festival. For months, rumors have been circulating about a possible marriage between the two, since Sanchez was photographed with a heart-shaped ring. Bezos and Sanchez have been inseparable since 2018, when the billionaire divorced MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. The relationship between Bezos and Sanchez was first revealed publicly by the National Enquirer tabloid, when the Amazon founder was still married.

Who is Lauren Sanchez
Born in 1969 in New Mexico, she is a well-known face on overseas TV with a brilliant career as a journalist, actress and presenter. She was one of the first Latina anchorwomen to host a show on Fox and Channel 13, and was also named one of People’s most beautiful women on the small screen. She had a son in 2001, Nikko, from ex partner Tony Gonzalez, but she had two other children, Ella and Evan, she had them with Patrick Whitesell, agent of Hollywood stars.

The first wife and charity
Former Mrs. Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, made a promise in 2019 to give at least half of her $42.5 billion fortune over her lifetime to charity. And in less than three years Mackenzie Scott has almost reached the goal, in fact she has so far donated over 12 billion to philanthropic institutions and organizations. Her latest act of generosity was on behalf of the California Community Foundation, to which she gifted the $55 million Beverly Hills estate she obtained in her divorce.

