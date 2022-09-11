Home World Jeremy Corbyn convinced anti-monarchist: he did not appear at the proclamation of Charles III
EDINBURGH – Certain anti-monarchists are so until the end. Even in the most solemn moments. If even Sinn Féin – a former political arm of the IRA – has announced that it will participate in the celebrations in Belfast in memory of the Queen Elizabeth in the next few days, the iron republican Jeremy Corbyn he did not want to give up.

Yes, because the former Labor leader, who fell after the defeat in the 2019 elections, was formally invited to the ceremony of the Privy Council which, in the building of St James’s, formally proclaimed Charles king last Friday.

