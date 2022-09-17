Sölvesborg – The future of Sweden is here. It’s called Sölvesborg, a town of 17,000 inhabitants on the Baltic Sea where the 43-year-old leader of the far right grew up Jimmy Akesson, the king-maker of last Sunday’s elections. And where in 2018 the Swedish Democrats (SD) – his post-fascist party, in Strasbourg allied with the Brothers of Italy – won and launched that alliance with the center-right which now, in forms to be established, will also lead the country and then the ‘EU, given that Stockholm will preside over the European semester from January.