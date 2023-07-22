Kiev: Putin is creating a personal army. Bulgaria sends 100 armored personnel carriers. Greece, Acropolis closed due to the heat

For now, the Russian National Guard is reportedly receiving both heavy weapons and special operations forces under Putin’s command

Kiev: 5 kamikaze drones shot down in the night in the south

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down five Russian-launched Shahed kamikaze drones in southern Ukraine last night, the spokeswoman of the Southern Operational Command, Natalia Humeniuk, said, according to Ukrinform. “We are seeing an increased deployment of reconnaissance drones, implying that the enemy has taken time off to gather intelligence. But even this pause was filled by the explosions of the Shahed in our area of ​​operations – said Humeniuk -. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed three of them that were heading through the Mykolaiv region towards the central part of Ukraine. Two more were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region.”

Ukraine, Kiev forces attack Russians on the Dnipro River

Bulgaria will send 100 armored vehicles, the first time since the beginning of the war

The Parliament in Sofia has approved by a large majority, ie with 148 votes in favor against 52 against, the shipment of a hundred armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is the first time, since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022, that the Balkan country has decided to send military aid directly to Kiev. The Soviet-made BTRs had been bought by Bulgaria in the 1980s and had never been used. “Bulgaria no longer needs this equipment, which can provide valuable support to Ukraine in its battle to preserve its independence and territorial integrity” from Russia, reads the text of the motion of the Bulgarian Parliament. The socialists of the PSB, heirs of the communist party that once governed the country, opposed the decision, as did the young pro-Russian ultranationalist formation Vazrajdane (Renaissance), who spoke of “a betrayal and a shame”.

Ukrainian war, Tajani: “Discussion on long-term support started”

Seoul: North Korea has launched cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea

North Korea has launched “several cruise missiles” into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula. This was stated by the South Korean general staff according to which the launches took place around 4 in the morning today. Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles into the sea at Japan just three days ago and relations between the two Koreas are at their lowest point ever.

