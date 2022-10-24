Home World Korean Air flight overruns Cebu airport runway, causing minor injuries
Manila (AFP) – A Korean Air Lines flight with 173 people on board skidded off the runway at the Cebu International Airport in the Philippines, causing light crews, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said today. Injury shuts down the Philippines’ second busiest airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a report that after a Korean Air Airbus SE A330 wide-body plane from Incheon overran the runway, all 173 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and treated at the airport clinic for mild symptoms. injured.

The airport’s assistant chief said the airport would be closed until midnight and authorities were working to resume flights that day. “We hope that the plane can be removed tomorrow,” the official said.

The president of Korean Air, Woo Kee-hong, posted an apology letter on the official website, saying that a complete investigation will be conducted with the local airline and the Korean side will clarify the cause of the accident.

“We remain committed to our commitment to operating safely and will do our best to take steps to prevent the accident from happening again,” Woo Kihong said.

