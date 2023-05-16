Kostajnica declared a state of emergency | Info

Kostajnica declared a state of emergency because the Una river reached 450 centimeters, and auxiliary facilities, weekend houses and large agricultural areas were flooded.

Source: Kostajnica.com

According to reports from the Municipal Administration, the Commander of the Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Municipality of Kostajnica, Nikola Janjetović, on the proposal of the Municipal Headquarters, made a Decision on the declaration of a state of emergency in the territory of that municipality, writes Nezavisne Novine.

By the way, in the undefended part of Kostajnica, in Ranka Šipka Street, auxiliary facilities and a weekend house were flooded, and in the area of ​​this municipality, 450 hectares of agricultural land are under water.

The heavy rain in Kostajnica reactivated the landslide on the main road M14 Kostajnica – Kozarska Dubica at the entrance to the village of Petrinja, where several cubic meters of soil ended up on the aforementioned road.

