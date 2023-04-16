La La Love You and the Mexicans Allison sing to the fucked up in life

The result of this providential meeting is a pop punk song in capital letters, faithful to the usual style that has made each band the kings of the genre in their country. At the same time, it manages to surprise thanks to an innovative and current production, with a particularly danceable spirit and which is aligned with the new sound trends that are reinventing the scene and making it more fashionable than ever.

La La Love You make a short break in their voluminous Spanish tour to return to Mexico for the third time in less than a year. On June 1 they will be in CDMX in Bajo Circuito, on June 2 in Toluca (IMMS Teatro) and on June 3 in Querétaro (IMMS Teatro). “Himno (para los están jodidos)” arises from the collaboration of two bands, one Spanish and the other Mexican who, for a decade, have shared the same way of understanding and experiencing music.

In any case, the band’s tour is so extensive that we recommend that you look at the dates that appear under the video for “Hymn (for those who are screwed)”.

April 22 – Cruïlla Primavera – Barcelona

May 6 – El Vendrell – Tarragona

May 13 – Good Vibes – Torres de Cotillas (Murcia)

May 19 – Interstellar – Seville

May 26 – Oh See! – Malaga

May 27 – Spring Festival – Alicante

June 1 – Bajo Circuito – CDMX (Mexico)

June 2 – IMSS Theater – Toluca (Mexico)

June 3 – IMSS Theater – Querétaro (Mexico)

June 16 – Festival of the Senses – La Roda (Albacete)

June 22-24 – Tomavistas Fest – Madrid

June 23 – Mugacu Fest – Viana (Navarra)

July 1 – TerraCeo – Vigo

8th of July – Atlantic Pride – A Coruña

July 14 – FIB – Benicassim

July 21 – Jardins de Vivers – Valencia

July 22 – Nosinmúsica – Cádiz

July 28 – Idyllic Festival – Platja D’Aro

August 5 – Lover Festival – Borja

August 10-13 – Sonorama Ribera – Aranda de Duero

August 18-19 – Mediterranean Festival – Gandía

September 3 – Valladolid Festivities – Valladolid

Sept. 15 – Caudal Fest – Lugo

September 30 – Irún Rock – Irún

October 7 – SUM Festival – Gran Canaria

October 13-14 – Hermosa Fest – La Manga (Murcia)