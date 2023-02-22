“Cienmásuno” is the new single from The Manisesthe second preview of his first LP under the name “All are correct” which will be released next March 3rd. The video clip includes images from a documentary about the Mystery of Elche.

The duo has already brought us forward “Espectacular”, the first song from their first album. The second song on this album is where you can see the most powerful influence of the eighties. Musically, it’s a percussive rave coupled with steady bass. “Cienmásuno” is the number one track on the new album. The video clip that accompanies the song has been invoiced with images from the documentary “The Mystery Of Elche”directed by Guide Lawaetz in 1978.

The Manises They have never stopped experimenting with the sound and music of guitars since their first demo in 2016. The members of this duo, Victor and Ruben, have always sought new ways of expression through different musical influences. Everything to give rise to several vibrant proposals that move between scenes and genres in a very natural way.

The Manises published “Aristocracy and Underground” (Montgrí, 20), a five-song EP whose progress was stalled due to the pandemic. However, now they come back with “All are correct” (Montgrí, 23), their first full-length album on which, for the first time, they have worked with an external production by I-Ace (Antifan, Agorazein) and with the mastering of Alex Ferrer (The Groove). The new album will be released this coming March 3rd.