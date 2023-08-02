Magnus White, the promising US cyclist who died at the age of 17

NEW YORK. Tragedy in the cycling world. American rising star Magnus White has died at the age of 17. The young man was hit by a car while cycling on a highway in Boulder, Colorado. A 23-year-old was driving the car. The athlete was due to travel to Glasgow in Scotland, to compete in the ‘Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships’. Last year he represented the United States in Lafayette, Arkansas, in his first cyclo-cross world championship. He then competed in the second of him at the start of the year in the Netherlands. According to his family, White had a passion for cycling since the age of two. He had started competing at eight. He trained in Boulder, his hometown. He was also an avid skier and aspired to study business.

