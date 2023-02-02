BEIJING – Amid Beijing’s continued sights in the disputed South China Sea and fears of a possible invasion of Taiwan, the United States gains access to four more military bases in the Philippines, extending an already existing deal from 2014 between Washington and Manila, and thus bringing to nine the number of facilities in which American troops will be stationed on a rotational basis in the Southeast Asian archipelago.
