Mattarella today in Auschwitz at the March of the living: “To say never again”

Sergio Mattarella will be in Auschwitz today “together with young people from all over the world at the March of the living” to repeat “never again”. On the third day of his state visit to Poland, the President of the Republic will visit the former concentration camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau accompanied by the students of three Italian schools and by the sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci, who survived the internment.

The Head of State and his daughter Laura will be welcomed at the Auschwitz Museum by the director, Piotr MA Cywiski, then he will lay a wreath at the execution wall. Immediately after the visit to the Birkenau Museum, Mattarella will speak at the closing ceremony of the March of the Living. The last visit of a President of the Republic to concentration camps in Poland was that of Carlo Azeglio Ciampi in 2001.

In the morning, before leaving Warsaw, Mattarella will meet the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki. Following him is expected by the president of the Sejm, Elbieta Witek and by the president of the Senate, Tomasz Grodzki. Tomorrow the Head of State’s visit to Poland will end with a keynote address on Europe at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow. Tomorrow afternoon the President will travel to Bratislava for an official visit to Slovakia.