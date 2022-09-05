Original title: Medical Biotechnology | Monkeypox epidemic spreads globally, and my country faces imported risks! How to deal with it to prevent it from happening?

Abroad: The global spread is on the rise

According to the World Health Organization（WHO) 20228moon17The monkeypox outbreak report released on92countries and regionsWHOreport over3.510,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox and12monkeypox deaths。The United States is the country with the largest number of reported cases of monkeypox this round.As of 20228moon16The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced today that the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States has reached12689example.The country with the second most reported cases of monkeypox in this round is Spain.5000example.

Recently, monkeypox epidemics continued to occur in my country’s neighboring countries and regions: Japan reported its first monkeypox case on July 25; India reported its first confirmed monkeypox case on July 14, and monkeypox appeared on July 22. Death cases; Singapore announced a confirmed case of imported monkeypox on June 21; South Korea reported two suspected cases of monkeypox on June 22.

WHOIt was announced on July 23 this year that the monkeypox outbreak in several countries and regions constituted a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC), and the event status was “serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected”. Enabled when public health impact extends beyond the borders of the affected country” “Immediate international action may be required”.

Since 2009, there have been 6 “public health emergencies of international concern”, they are: 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, 2014 polio outbreak, 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak, 2015-2016 Zika virus outbreak in 2018, Ebola outbreak in Congo from 2018 to 2019, global COVID-19 outbreak announced on January 31, 2020. Among them, polio, new coronary pneumonia and monkeypox are the three kinds of “public health emergencies of international concern” that still exist.

Domestic: take precautions against a rainy day

So far, apart from Taiwan, which reported one imported case of monkeypox on June 24 and July 10 this year, no cases of monkeypox virus infection have been found in mainland China. But this monkeypox outbreak is different from previous sporadic outbreaks. Once our borders are opened, there will be an imported risk, and this risk will increase with the increase in the number of global cases. Therefore, in response to the menacing monkeypox epidemic, it is urgent to initiate targeted research and preparations for prevention and control in advance.

On June 14, 2022, the National Health and Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine organized the formulation of the “Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Monkeypox (2022 Edition)”; on June 27, 2022, the National Health and Health Commission issued the “Monkeypox Prevention and Control Technology Guidelines (2022 Edition), which has made detailed arrangements for the diagnosis and control of monkeypox. Specifically, we mainly deal with it calmly from the following five aspects:

1

Follow up closely and make judgments in a timely manner The country has organized corresponding institutions and personnel to track the current monkeypox epidemic around the world and the prevention and treatment plans of monkeypox in various countries in real time, and re-evaluate the epidemic risk according to the spread and severity of monkeypox in various countries. 2 Strengthen quarantine monitoring 2022year5moon30On the same day, the General Administration of Customs of my country issued a circular, requiring the health and quarantine of customs ports across the country to continue to do a good job in “common prevention of multiple diseases”.to prevent the superposition of epidemics:Strictly implement various health and quarantine measures such as health declaration for entry personnel;Strengthen the quarantine of imported goods, consignments and rodents, and strengthen multi-departmental joint prevention and control;For those entering the country, while screening for the infection of the new coronavirus, all localities should take the initiative to carry out monkeypox virus screening, especially for those before entry.21Persons who have reported monkeypox outbreaks in the country within the past few days should closely monitor their rashes. If suspicious persons are found, they should promptly report to the CDC in their jurisdiction and transfer them to designated medical institutions for treatment. Close contacts of suspected and confirmed cases Those who need to undergo registration, centralized isolation and medical observation, the medical observation period is21sky. See also From 7:00 to 10:00 on May 11, Xining City added 10 new cases of positive infection of new coronary pneumonia virus 3 strengthen health carestaff training 4 Development of diagnostic medicines and vaccines my country has established a variety of genetic testing technologies that can be used for early diagnosis of monkeypox, and many companies have developed monkeypox.Viral nucleic acid detection kit (some products have obtained EUCEIt can also be combined with next-generation sequencing methods to molecularly trace the source and transmission chain of monkeypox virus. At present, the treatment of monkeypox mainly includes symptomatic and supportive treatment and treatment of secondary bacterial infection. Several drugs used to treat diseases such as smallpox can be used for monkeypox treatment. Due to the cross-immunity between monkeypox virus and smallpox virus, vaccination with smallpox vaccine can prevent monkeypox, and relevant departments will organize vaccination when necessary. At present, there are non-replicating monkeypox vaccines approved for marketing abroad, and some drugs for the treatment of smallpox in adults and children have also been marketed. Relevant scientific research institutions and enterprises in my country have also started to develop vaccines and therapeutic drugs specifically for monkeypox virus. 5 Deepening basic research on monkeypox The monkeypox virus spreads across species and is prevalent in non-monkeypox endemic areas. This is a new topic faced by human beings, and basic research in this area should be strengthened. At present, relevant scientific research units and institutions in my country have begun to study the gene structure and function of monkeypox virus, virus replication mechanism, molecular mechanism of virus infection, host immune response, etc., and carried out research on the pathogenesis of monkeypox disease and Research on diagnostic methods. See also Murder Ciatti, the trial of the main suspect begins. The prosecutor asks for 24 years for the Chechen Rassoul Bissoultanov For the public, there is no need to worry too much about the monkeypox epidemic at this stage. The general population can effectively reduce the risk of infection by reducing gatherings, wearing masks, washing hands frequently, avoiding contact with wild animals, and not eating raw meat. Be cautious, follow the data officially released by the relevant state departments, and do not believe or spread rumors. Author: Medicinal Biology Science Popularization Group of Medicine Huluwa Finally you are here “Like” returns, sharing half of the country with “Watching” “Share”, “Like”, “Watching”, none of them can be missed How can interesting health science knowledge be enjoyed exclusively? star Crazy like click to see to share Your support is the driving force for Yaowa’s growth! Copyright Notice This number is popular science of Chinese Pharmaceutical AssociationOfficial WeChat account Please indicate the source when reprinting the article Contact: [email protected]Return to Sohu, see more

