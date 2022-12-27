On the 26th local time, Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federal Security Council, posted on Twitter, “Telegram” and other social media to join in the excitement of “predicting 2023”, which attracted the attention of many Russian media, even Musk saw it. Can’t help but interact with him.

“As the New Year rolls around, everyone loves to make predictions, and many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if in a competition to come up with the most unexpected, even wildest. Here’s our modest contribution “, I will also contribute some. On the 26th local time, Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federal Security Council, posted on Twitter, “Telegram” and other social media to join in the excitement of “predicting 2023”, which attracted the attention of many Russian media. Even Musk saw that Can’t help but interact with him.

According to TASS and other Russian media reports, Medvedev gave 10 predictions, and his predictions for 2023 include:

The price of oil reaches 150 US dollars per barrel and the price of natural gas reaches 5000 US dollars per 1000 cubic meters;

The UK has applied again to join the EU. But after the return of the United Kingdom, the European Union will cease to exist and the euro will cease to circulate;

Poland and Hungary will occupy the western part of what was formerly Ukraine. The “Fourth Reich” would be based on Germany, joined by Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and remnants of Ukraine.

France would be in conflict with the “Fourth Reich”. Europe began to redistrict, and Poland would do the same.

Northern Ireland secedes from the United Kingdom and joins the Republic of Ireland.

American Civil War broke out. California and Texas would become separate states. Texas will ally with Mexico. Elon Musk will be President of the United States.

After that, the world‘s largest stock market and financial center will be transferred to Europe or Asia.

The Bretton Woods financial system would collapse, and with it the IMF and World Bank. The world will no longer use euros and dollars as reserve currencies. Gold will once again serve as the base currency. Countries will transition to active use of fiat digital currencies.

After the prediction, Medvedev also said in a mocking tone, “Greetings to the Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happy piggies!”

Medvedev’s predictions and blessings have attracted the attention of many people on social media, including Musk, who he predicts will become the president of the United States. But the latter questioned Medvedev’s prediction, saying it was the “most absurd prediction” he had ever heard, “reflecting an astonishing lack of knowledge on the development of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.

Previously, according to Russian Satellite News Agency and other media reports, Medvedev said at an event in early December that he himself was running his own social platform Telegram account, and he wrote all the posts, because no one dared to say that for him. if. On December 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree adding the position of first vice chairman to the Russian Federation Military Industry Committee. The presidential decree stipulates that Medvedev, vice chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, will concurrently hold this position.

Source of this article: World Wide Web, original title “Medvedev “Predicts 2023″ American Civil War, Musk Becomes President, Musk Responds”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.