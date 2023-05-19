Home » Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the G7 to conform to the general trend of an open and inclusive era and refrain from engaging in coercive diplomacy and closed and exclusive “small circles”_Hangzhou Net
World

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the G7 to conform to the general trend of an open and inclusive era and refrain from engaging in coercive diplomacy and closed and exclusive “small circles”_Hangzhou Net

by admin

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the G7 to comply with the general trend of an open and inclusive era and not engage in coercive diplomacy and closed and exclusive “small circles”

CCTV News Client News On May 19, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference.

A reporter asked a question. Yesterday Xinhua News Agency released the report “U.S. Coercive Diplomacy and Its Dangers”, which we noticed was reprinted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On the same day, a senior U.S. government official said that the G7 summit communiqué would express concerns about China‘s “economic coercion.” What is the spokesperson’s comment?

Wang Wenbin said that the United States is accustomed to accusing other countries of coercing other countries into obedience with major power status, coercive policies, and economic coercion, and engaging in coercive diplomacy. This is mirroring other countries with its own “black history”. In fact, the United States is the initiator of coercive diplomacy. The invention rights, patent rights, and intellectual property rights of coercive diplomacy are none other than the United States. Today, coercive diplomacy is a standard feature in the foreign policy toolbox of the United States. In order to achieve self-interest, containment and suppression in various fields such as politics, economy, military, and culture are used by the United States to engage in coercive diplomacy around the world. Countries around the world are deeply affected by it. The developing countries bear the brunt of the harm.

The United States issued the “Chip and Science Act”, requiring semiconductor companies receiving federal financial assistance not to expand substantially in China, coercing allies to restrict exports to China, and trying to “split the global chip production and supply chain in two.” The United States has abused state power to suppress Chinese high-tech companies, and even threatened other countries not to cooperate with Chinese 5G suppliers.

See also  Half of flights to Italy are positive, Italy urgently announces mandatory screening of Chinese immigrants | Italy | Chinese passengers | New crown virus | Schillaci | CCP | Italian Minister of Health

The United States is also ruthless and merciless against its allies. Companies such as Japan’s Toshiba, Germany’s Siemens, and France’s Alstom have all been victims of US coercive diplomacy.

“If the G7 summit wants to discuss the issue of economic coercion, it might as well first discuss how the United States coerces the other six member states.” Wang Wenbin said.

He pointed out that this report, based on a large number of facts and data, fully exposed the evil deeds of the United States in promoting coercive diplomacy around the world. development, regional stability, and world peace, “I suggest that everyone read it carefully and take a closer look.”

Wang Wenbin said that China has never engaged in coercion and bullying, and has always been unequivocally opposed to hegemonism, unilateralism and coercive diplomacy. We urge the G7 to conform to the general trend of an open and inclusive era, and not to engage in coercive diplomacy and closed and exclusive “small circles”.

(CCTV reporter Zhu Ruomeng Kong Luyuan)

You may also like

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Air routes between Russia and Georgia have been...

Shock video in the New York Times, Greece...

“Shot in the chest and back” with a...

“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking...

Xi Jinping “snatches” Central Asia from Putin: here...

Zelensky at the Arab League steals the show...

Vatican City State: Car breaks into Porta Sant...

Lana Del Rey publishes “Say Yes To Heaven”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy