mother and daughters aged 8 and 10 die, the other victim is a motorcyclist

The tragic balance of a road accident that took place late in the evening of Sunday 23 July in the countryside of Cerignola, in the province of Foggia, is four victims. In the collision between a car carrying a family of parents and 4 children and a moped, 4 of the 7 people involved lost their lives. In addition to the motorcyclist, originally from Mali, as reported by the agency Ansathe mother and two daughters who were in the car were killed instantly.

Clash between car and scooter in Cerignola (Foggia)

The accident took place around 10 pm on Sunday 24 July a Borgo Tressanti, in the municipality of Cerignola (Foggia). According to initial information, an Audi with the family on board hit a moped driven by a 29-year-old man, who died instantly after the impact.

After the collision, the car went off the road and the occupants were thrown out of the passenger compartment.

The father and son are hospitalized

They lost their lives in the accident a 27-year-old woman of Polish nationality and her two daughters aged 10 and 8. The father, a 40-year-old Malian man, and the couple’s other two children were injured and were rushed to hospital. It is a 13 year old girl and her 4 year old brother.

The three, who arrived at the hospital with the air ambulance, were hospitalized at the Policlinico Riuniti in Foggia (the father) while the children were then transferred by ambulance to the Tatarella hospital in Cerignola.

On the spot, in addition to the 118 vehicles, the firefighters and the forces of order intervened, engaged in the reliefs of the case to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

The accident occurred in the Cerignola countryside

Another road accident in the province of Foggia

In the early morning hours of today, Monday 24 July, another road accident occurred in the province of Foggia.

Around 6:30, in the section of thehighway A14 between Poggio Imperiale and San Severo (towards Bari) a camper and a car collided at kilometer 507.5. The conditions of the people involved are not known.

Traffic was closed for over an hour, the road was reopened shortly after 8 am. While awaiting restoration, traffic was diverted to secondary routes.

Photo source: ANSA

