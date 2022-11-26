© Reuters. Musk: It was a “serious mistake” that Twitter blocked Trump in the first place, and the 2024 election will support DeSantis



November 26 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Xiaoxiang)The world‘s richest man and Twitter CEO Musk tweeted on Friday (November 25) local time that after Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Twitter’s response to then-President Trump Trump’s ban was a “serious mistake” that must be corrected. He also replied in a tweet that he would support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSantis) during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“I have no problem with Trump not tweeting. Importantly, Twitter corrected the serious mistake of banning his account, although this did not violate the law or terms of service,” Musk said in a tweet. “Deprivation of a The right of a sitting president to use social media to express his views has undermined the public trust that half of Americans have in Twitter.”

Musk announced on Saturday that he had restored former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account on the platform after conducting a poll of Twitter users, where 52% of users voted to unblock it.

However, in the face of the olive branch thrown by Musk, Trump seems to have little interest in returning to Twitter. Trump said he has no immediate plans to return to Twitter and will stick to Truth Social, the social media site he founded.

Truth Social is a social media platform developed by Trump Media Technology Group. Trump’s Truth Social account has only 4.59 million fans, while his Twitter account has more than 87 million fans.

On January 8, 2021, Trump was “blocked” by Twitter. At that time, Twitter stated that because Trump may further incite violence after the attack on the Capitol, it would permanently ban his account. Biden, then the Democratic candidate, won the November 2020 presidential election as members of Congress were confirming the results. After Trump said for several weeks that he should have been the winner of the election, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by his supporters.

Trump has repeatedly used Twitter and other social platforms after the 2020 election to claim widespread electoral fraud in the election and to urge supporters to protest at the Capitol in Washington. U.S. prosecutors and a congressional committee are still investigating the attack.

2024 election will support DeSantis

It is worth mentioning that Musk also stated on Friday local time that if DeSantis, who recently successfully re-elected Florida Governor Rowe, ran for president in 2024, he would support DeSantis.

Earlier this month, DeSantis cemented himself as the rising star of the Republican Party for re-election as Florida’s governor by a massive margin of nearly 20 points over Democratic rival Charlie Crist.

American political experts have long rated DeSantis highly, and he is seen as former President Trump’s biggest rival in the 2024 Republican primary. Trump just announced 10 days ago that he will participate in the 2024 general election, thus attacking the presidency for the third time.

“I’d prefer a sensible, centrist nominee for 2024. I had hoped the same for a Biden administration, but I’ve been disappointed so far,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

When asked if he would support DeSantis in the 2024 election, he replied on Twitter – “YES”.

DeSantis is known for his conservative policies on elections, abortion and public protest. Earlier this year, he signed legislation stripping The Walt Disney Co of special tax benefits. DeSantis also often has disputes with the Biden administration on epidemic prevention policies, and has threatened to impose fines on counties and state governments that require employees to be vaccinated.