coronavirus, usually infect humans through the respiratory tract, and cause damage to the respiratory system and various organs of the human body. Since the first outbreak at the end of 2019, the new coronavirus is still raging around the world, causing a great negative impact on the world economy and society.

With the large-scale epidemic of the new coronavirus, new virus mutants continue to emerge, such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, etc., some of which have stronger infection ability or stronger immune escape ability.

January 2, 2023, United StatesUniversity of Californiaresearchers in ” Nature Medicine A research paper titled “Infectiousness of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections and reinfections during the Omicron wave” was published in the journal.

The study showed thatImmunity from vaccines and infections can reduce Omicron contagionsex. Vaccination with any vaccine reduces the risk of contagion by 22 percent; early infection reduces the risk of contagion by 23 percent; vaccination and previous infection reduces the risk of contagion by 40 percent.Vaccination booster can further reduce the risk of infection。

In the study, researchers analyzed transmission among people living in the same cell, including 111,687 participants between December 15, 2021, and May 20, 2022, whose primary vaccination rate reached 81%. %, 22,334 Omicron infections, 31 hospitalizations and no deaths were recorded over a period of more than 5 months.

The study found,Vaccinated participants were significantly less infectious after a breakthrough infection, compared with unvaccinated individuals（36%）the risk of contagion is reduced to 28%. But over time, the risk of contagion increased by 6% for every five weeks passed.

Natural immunity is also protective in people who have been infected earlier, with a 23% risk of spreading the virus in people who are reinfectedwhile the risk of transmitting the virus from someone who has never been infected is 33%.

For people who are both vaccinated and infected, the risk of spreading the virus is further reduced by 40%. This protection is due half to the vaccine and half to immunity acquired after infection.

Vaccine, Infected, Vaccinated and Infected Contagion Rates

also,Booster shots also reduce infectivity, with each additional dose reducing the likelihood of transmission by 11%。

The study also found thatPeople are least infectious in the two months after vaccinationsuggesting that booster immunization and mass timed vaccination may help reduce transmission.

In conclusion, the research suggests that being vaccinated, or already infected, provides additional protection and reduces the risk of further contagion, highlighting the importance of booster shots and timed vaccinations in reducing transmission.

Not only that, on May 18, 2022, the United StatesUC Gladstone Instituteresearchers in ” Nature The journal published a research paper titled “Limited cross-variant immunity from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron without vaccination”.

research shows,Omicron breakthrough infection boosts vaccine-triggered immunity in vaccinated peoplein unvaccinated populations, infection with Omicron induces a humoral immune response against Omicron variants but does not confer broad protection against other variants.

