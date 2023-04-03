Midfielder Pereyra continues to work on the Bruseschi fields, but he won’t be able to be in the match against Monza next week

Udinese absorbs the defeat suffered yesterday afternoon against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. A game played badly by the Friulian team and which they rightly fail to bring home. Now a day of rest and then we have to start working again on an ongoing basis for the match that will be played at the Dacia Arena against Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. Saturday afternoon will be a difficult challenge against a club that is continuing to grow and above all plays a really good level of football. In order to face the match in the best possible way, everyone will be needed, but today officially comes a defection which will be difficult to overcome.

He had been playing with the shadow of a can for several games disqualification and just yesterday afternoon against Bologna the confirmation arrived. Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra is officially out for the next championship match. The decisive yellow card came after a protest and surely in this case the captain could have done more and tried to avoid a stop game for this reason. Now we need to start thinking about his possible replacement and who will be able to fill his position in the same way. I am two players who will compete for a shirt as owner.

Who instead of Tucu? — A real ballot is the one that will open on the Bruseschi fields from tomorrow until Friday evening. Tolgay Arslan o Sandi Lovric, only one can actually be a starter in view of the next championship match. While Lazar Samardzic now seems to be sure of a permanent starting shirt, we cannot say the same thing for the Slovenian and the Turkish. Consequently, a decision is expected only in the last hours in view of the next meeting. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. Here are the Udinese-Bologna report cards << See also Let's go wild with Banana Splits!

