NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS COMICS&GAMES: Santa Claus’ Village and three concerts not to be missed arrive in Turin in December.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS COMICS&GAMES

Santa Claus’ Village and three concerts not to be missed arrive in Turin

Sul palco dell’Oval la Spleen Orchestra, i Nanowar of Steel e i Five Ways to Nowhere.

The Nightmare Before Xmas Comics&Games program is enriched (16 and 17 December 2023, Oval – Lingotto Fiere, Turin), the ninth edition of the great Christmas party for the whole family dedicated to comics, games, videogames, cosplay and cinema, which this year celebrates the genius of Tim Burton and the 30th anniversary of the famous film Nightmare Before Christmas.

Santa’s Village at Xmas Comics

Xmas Comics brings a special magic to the Oval with the arrival of the real Santa Claus, which lands in the heart of the event to share the Christmas spirit with adults and children. With the extraordinary participation of Mother Christmas and the Caramel, Chocolate and Noisette Elvesil Santa Claus Village promises to be an unforgettable experience for all little visitors.

The Village is set up with all the elements that make Christmas a celebration loved by all: the inevitable decorated tree, the magical clock of timethe desk with the letterbox it’s a large throne where Santa Claus welcomes children for a greeting, a hug, and to immortalize the moment with photographs full of joy and Christmas warmth. There are also many activities planned on both days of the event: at 11am, 2.30pm and 4.30pm Santa Claus Workshop, a creative workshop for children where little artists can create artistic crafts and Christmas decorations using reused and recycled materials. At 3.30pm and 5.30pm it’s time for the Christmas Elf Dancewhere children can romp around with Christmas dancesa cheerful and overwhelming activity led by Santa’s Elves.

Music: on the Oval stage The Spleen Orchestra pays homage to Tim Burton; hard rock with Five Ways to Nowhere and Nanowar of Steel

This year too there is no shortage great musical events on the Oval stage, for a weekend of rock, metal and great performances.

Saturday 16 December at 5pm Xmas Comics ospita i Five Ways To Nowhere, an energetic band with a mix of Hard Rock and Metal, inspired by bands like Guano Apes, Papa Roach and Halestorm. Known for her explosive sound and catchy melodies, the Turin band has graced the stages of numerous major European festivals come l’Hellfest e il Masters of rock.

At 6pm the protagonist on stage is the Roman band Nanowar Of Steel with his “happy metal” music. In 2012, with the song Giorgio Mastrota, The Keeper of Inox Steel, the Nanowar become one of the flagship band of the national comedy rock scene. In the summer of 2019 their most successful video was released, Norwegian Reggaeton, which reached two million views in the first two weeks of its release and earned the band a recording contract with the Austrian Napalm Records, the label of Alestorm, Hammerfall and Powerwolf. Known for their ability to combine humor with metali Nanowar of Steel present their latest album in Turin Dislike To False Metalas well as the classics that have defined their career since 2003.

Sunday 17 December at 6pm the highlight of the Xmas Comics weekend: on the Oval stage The Spleen Orchestra presents one unique show that combines music with the narrative worlds of Tim Burton. The eight-piece band uses make-up, costumes, sets and special effects to create one freak circus style show. After years of success in Italy and Europethe band offered a reinterpretation charming gods songs by composer Danny Elfman, promising an unforgettable journey through gothic-fairytale atmospheres.

Nell‘area rock turns the Battle of the bandsthe contest dedicated to all rockers (and not only), in collaboration with Joey’s Garage. Through an online vote they come 20 bands selected who have the opportunity to perform live at the Oval to compete for the final victory. Up for grabs for competing bands: a concert on the stage of Torino Comics 202410 hours of registration at l’Ayr Studio of Moncalieri e free tickets for the thirtieth edition of Torino Comics.

After the successful debut in the April edition, the initiative returns in December School of Rock. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the release of the cult film starring Jack Black, Xmas Comics hosts the live performances by over 50 students from music schools across Northern Italy. Each school will have 1 and a half hours to present their project and perform in front of the Turin audience: essays, live performances by bands or soloists and singing sessions are scheduled.

Share this: Facebook

X

