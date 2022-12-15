On December 15, the results of the third annual stocktaking of listed companies in Niu Niu Quan hosted by Futu were officially released. In order to strive for the objectivity, professionalism and authority of the stocktaking, Futu specially invited authoritative organizations such as Nasdaq Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Hong Kong Investor Relations Association, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce for Listed Companies to provide guidance this year. ,support. Among them, as the leader of China‘s online music entertainment services, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stood out from thousands of companies and won the “Most Concerned Listed Company” and “Excellent ESG Governance Enterprise” in one fell swoop. Outstanding achievements in the field of relations.

Since the successful ringing of the NASDAQ bell in 2018, Tencent Music has used technology to create infinite possibilities for music, providing huge momentum for the long-term development of China‘s online music industry. In September this year, Tencent Music was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the second time, and it was once again favored by many investment institutions. Based on the platform strategy of “One Body with Two Wings”, Tencent Music continues to deepen and implement industry services through technological innovation, and explore development opportunities with the industry. Business layout, its overall performance is stable, with a total revenue of 7.37 billion yuan, a month-on-month increase of 6.7%, and both revenue and profit exceeded expectations. At the same time, Tencent Music continues to actively deploy technological capabilities to explore the value triangle of technology, music content, and user experience.

In March this year, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council established the Science and Technology Innovation Bureau and the Social Responsibility Bureau to guide and promote enterprises to actively practice the ESG concept, actively adapt to and lead the formulation of international rules and standards. This year’s inventory also uses multi-dimensional data such as operational performance, user attention, and corporate governance to select companies that perform well in ESG practice, providing references for more successful cases for listed companies, and promoting the sustainable development of the capital market. For a long time, Tencent Music has been committed to ecological environment protection, social responsibility fulfillment and governance improvement, and has formed a normalized top-down ESG management structure. Responsibility, country music education revitalization, climate change response, etc., have made great investment. In the future, Tencent Music will also continue to improve the ESG governance structure and system, join hands with users, partners, employees and other stakeholders to take the responsibility of prospering the value of the music ecological chain and improving social civilization, and use technology as a means to continuously strengthen the value of music. Sustainability.